Detectives investigate death of pedestrian struck by car while trying to cross busy Flushing street

Police continue to investigate the death of a man who was hit by a car while attempting to cross a busy street in Flushing on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said it happened at 4:30 a.m. on June 22 along Main Street between 59th and 60th Avenues in the Queensboro Hill section of Flushing.

According to police, the unidentified male victim was attempting to cross Main Street in the middle of the block, from east to west, when he was hit by a gray 2013 Honda Accord heading northbound.

The vehicle’s driver, a 62-year-old man, stopped and remained at the scene following the incident, authorities noted.

Officers from the 109th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed the pedestrian, who suffered trauma about his body, to nearby NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the driver refused medical attention at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD Highway Patrol’s Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the case.