Tractor-trailer flips on Ozone Park street, driver treated by medics on scene: FDNY

Photos and video by Robert Stridiron

A tractor-trailer flipped over in the middle of an Ozone Park street on Monday afternoon, causing a major road closure and leading to delays.

According to the FDNY, a call came at 1:28 p.m. on June 24 regarding an overturned tractor-trailer in the vicinity of 88th Street and North Conduit Avenue. Upon their arrival, emergency personnel found the truck in the middle of the road.

EMS treated the driver on scene for minor injuries. At this time, it is not immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn.

Video taken from the scene shows firefighters working on scene following the initial call:

