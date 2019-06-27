Man barricades himself inside a South Richmond Hill home: reports

Photo via Google Maps

Police and firefighters are on the scene after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a South Richmond Hill building.

At around 2 p.m. on June 27, authorities responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed man inside of a building in the vicinity of 97th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard. FDNY later responded to the scene for a reported gas leak.

A report from the Citizen App indicated that multiple nearby buildings have been evacuated after the barricaded man turned on multiple gas appliances, however authorities could not confirm this detail.

Police say that the 41-year-old man is alone and does not appear to be armed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 3:45 p.m.

