Toddler lands on terrace after falling from a sixth-floor window in a Flushing building

A 3-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after falling out of a window at a Flushing apartment building on Thursday morning.

Authorities say that police received a 911 call regarding a child who had fallen out of a window in the vicinity of 38th Avenue and Union Street at 10:30 a.m. on June 27.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 109th Precinct and paramedics found three 3-year-old boy on a third floor terrace, alert but with trauma to his body.

A preliminary investigation found that the child had fallen from a sixth-floor window and landed on the third floor terrace.

EMS rushed the boy to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he is in stable condition.

