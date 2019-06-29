Pair sought for stabbing two men after dispute on Jackson Heights street

Photo via Twitter/@NYPD110Pct
These two men are wanted for a double-stabbing in Jackson Heights on June 26.

Detectives are looking for two men wanted in connection with an early-morning double-stabbing on the streets of Jackson Heights this week.

Police said the violence occurred at 5 a.m. on June 26 in front of the Santander Bank at 83-20 Roosevelt Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were walking through the area when they got into a physical altercation with the two suspects, whom police described as Hispanic males.

The argument turned bloody, police said, when the perpetrators stabbed the 49-year-old man in the abdomen and the 21-year-old man in the buttocks. The assailants then fled on foot eastbound along Roosevelt Avenue, authorities noted.

Officers from the 110th Precinct and paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics brought both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

On June 28, the 110th Precinct tweeted out an image of the suspects wanted for the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the perpetrators’ whereabouts can call the 110th Precinct Detective Squad at 718-476-9317; all calls are kept confidential.

