QNS launches first episode of its new weekly podcast

Welcome to the first ever QNS Podcast, a weekly look at the week’s biggest Queens news. Hosted by reporter Mark Hallum, each show will take a look at seven stories from across the borough and across topics.

This week, Mark and reporter Bill Parry take a closer look at the Democratic Primary for Queens district attorney. Tiffany Cabán won’t be the last progressive to challenge the Queens Democratic Machine, as we discuss several other progressive candidates preparing to challenge establishment politicians throughout the borough in the coming years.

Also on the episode – a Queens Village mother was granted temporary stay after a deportation attempt by ICE; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to Elmhurst to talk immigration; the Department of Transportation plans to build a bus lane on Fresh Pond Road; public schools will soon get restorative justice and social-emotional learning curriculum; and a Ridgewood mother applauds the passage of Erin’s Law.

The QNS Podcast will be back in two weeks, on July 19.

This episode was written by Mark Hallum and Jacob Kaye. Mark Hallum is the host. Jacob Kaye edited the episode. Our reporters include Bill Parry, Carlotta Mohammed, Emily Davenport, Jacob Kaye, Jenna Bagcal, Mark Hallum and Max Parrott. Our editor is Robert Pozarycki. Published by Schneps Media.