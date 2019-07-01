Search continues for senior man who disappeared from his Briarwood home: cops

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of the NYPD
Ernest Ellis (inset) has been missing since June 26.

Police are looking for a senior man who went missing from his Briarwood home last week.

Ernest Ellis, 78, was last seen at his home on Burden Crescent at 10 a.m. on June 26. He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Police say that Ellis has not disappeared before and describe him as having poor mental health and being nonverbal.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

