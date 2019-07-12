Kew Gardens seniors to witness showdown between 102nd Precinct’s top cop and chef

Something’s cooking between Kew Gardens seniors and the police.

In celebration of National Culinary Arts Month this July, residents of Atria Senior Living in Kew Gardens will witness Chef Helen Stampfl, director of culinary services at the senior facility, face off against a team of police officers from the 102nd Precinct in a spicy cooking competition.

The NYPD team, made up of officers from the neighborhood, will be led by Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan, commanding officer of the 102nd precinct.

Competitors will have free reign to embrace the creative side of cooking, with one caveat – they must use peppers, the secret ingredient.

“Atria Senior Living has earned a reputation for culinary experiences that are nutritious, creative and delightful for the residents and families they serve,” said Martin Ingber, Engage Life director at Atria Senior Living. “Atria believes people belong together which is why they continuously look for partnerships and opportunities that allow our residents to engage with their local communities – with the goal of creating fun, rewarding events for everyone involved.”

The competition will take place on the patio at Atria Kew Gardens located at 117-01 84th Ave., Kew Gardens on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. It’s open to all residents of the senior facility and the general public.