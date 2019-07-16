As we head deeper into the summer, more and more homes will be popping up on the market. While many homebuyers have different preferences for amenities, two features are among the most popular: pools and water views.
This week, we’re highlighting a Bayside colonial with water views and a pet-friendly condo in College Point with access to a pool, plus a Tudor in Flushing that blends an old-school charm with modern updates.
MLS: 3145950
223-09 Mia Dr., Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,248,888
Details: Originally built in 2004, this brick/stucco colonial in Bayside sits on a private road and offers incredible water views. Features include five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), an open kitchen/dining room, formal living room, a full, finished basement with high ceilings and laundry room, and hardwood and marble floors throughout. The finished attic and basement provide additional storage or the possibility for sitting rooms.
For more information, contact listing agents Hillary Li at 347-633-4611 or Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3145379
45-39 193rd St., Flushing, NY 11358
Listing Price: $788,000
Details: This Tudor home in Flushing effortlessly blends antique fixtures with updated interiors. Features include three bedrooms, three bathrooms (two full, one half), a living room, dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a full, finished basement, a garage and a shared driveway. The home boasts stained glass windows in the master bedroom (plus in other windows throughout the home), as well as high ceilings, arched entryways and hardwood floors throughout.
For more information, contact listing agents Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195 or Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3146225
504 A 115th St., College Point, NY 11356
Listing Price: $595,000
Details: This first-floor condo is pet-friendly and has been excellently maintained. Features include two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen with new appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, a patio with a yard and terrace, and a one-car garage. Plus, the condo offers gorgeous water views and access to an in-ground pool.
For more information, contact listing agent Teresa Reid at 917-318-0299.
