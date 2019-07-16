Man strikes Astoria shop owner in the face with drill during altercation with deli employee: cops

Cops are looking for a man who whacked an Astoria shop owner with a drill during an argument on the premises last month.

Authorities say that at 7:20 p.m. on June 22, the suspect, known as Frederico, was inside 41st Grocery Store, located 30-05 41st St., when he got into an argument with a female deli employee.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicated that Frederico is a frequent customer at the store.

When the store’s owner, a 44-year-old man, tried to intervene, law enforcement sources said, Frederico allegedly struck him in the face with a Dewalt Power drill that he had in his possession. Frederico then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a laceration to his mouth and lost three teeth. EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where he was treated and released. No property was taken as a result of the incident.

Cops described Frederico as a 37-year-old white or Hispanic man with a medium build and a light complexion, blue eyes, long wavy blond hair, standing 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, sunglasses, shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.