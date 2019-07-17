Shooting in Long Island City leaves one man injured: NYPD

Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Long Island City on Wednesday evening.

At around 5 p.m. on July 17, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 41-05 12th St. Police say that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A report from the Citizen App indicated that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and took himself to a nearby hospital, however police could not confirm these details at this time.

The Citizen App report also said that suspects fled the scene in a black sedan on Vernon Boulevard. Police have yet to confirm details regarding a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crook steals $1,000 from victim in broad daylight in a Flushing gas station parking lot: cops
Subway creep wanted for groping himself while riding the 7 train in Long Island City
