Fresh Meadows man indicted on murder charges after stabbing wife and slashing daughter

A Fresh Meadows man has been indicted on murder charges for fatally stabbing his wife and for seriously injuring their daughter earlier this year.

Jawad Hussain, 57, a resident of 69th Avenue, allegedly stabbed his wife repeatedly and then slashed his daughter when she intervened to save her mother.

Hussain was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Pandit-Durant on a six-count indictment charging him with second-degree murder, felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The attack occurred during the afternoon of Jan. 15, when Hussain, wielding two knives, allegedly attacked his wife Fatima Jawad. According to the charges. The 44-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and when the couple’s daughter, 18-year-old Manhor, stepped between the two she was slashed in her hands and wrists.

Both women were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital where Mrs. Jawad died from her injuries, according to the charges.

“This was a vicious attack, one woman stabbed to death and the other slashed, in their home,” acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “The two women were in their home and allegedly attacked by someone who presumably loved them both. This is the absolute worst outcome to domestic violence. The victim succumbed to her injuries and the surviving daughter’s wounds will heal, but she’;; forever be traumatized by this violent incident. The defendant now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life incarcerated for his alleged actions.”

Hussain was held without bail and ordered to return to court on Sept. 5. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years to life in prison.