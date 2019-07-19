Governor announces completion of $13 million Jewel Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project

The $13 million Jewel Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project is complete, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The span, which crosses the Van Wyck Expressway, now has a repaired bridge deck and structural steel, and the road surface has been repaved and its sidewalks reconstructed. The project also refurbished the exit and entrance ramps that connect Jewel Avenue to the southbound Van Wyck.

“New York State is investing in infrastructure like never before, and the completion of this project is proof positive that we are committed to investing in the safety and efficiency of our roads and bridges,” Cuomo said. “Motorists and pedestrians alike will benefit from the increased ease of travel and other critical improvements made by this project.”

Additional improvements include new lED streetlights, traffic lights, drainage scuppers and fencing. Signage along the roadway was upgraded to meet current standards and provide better reflectivity and readability.

“Over the years, Queens has had several bridges and overpasses in need of long overdue repair, and I am delighted that the Jewel Avenue Bridge is being reopened,” state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said. “Bridges are vital to connecting communities and this project is an important addition to Queens County.”

The bridge serves as a connector between Forest Hills on the west side of the Grand Central Parkway and Kew Gardens Hills to the east of the Van Wyck Expressway. It’s also part of the routes of the Q4/Q44 express bus and the Q64 local bus.

“The revamped Jewel Avenue Bridge will make commutes safer and smoother for pedestrians and motorists, and that is great news for our community,” City Councilman Rory Lancman said.

The project also included the repair of three retaining walls along the eastbound Long Island Expressway: between 58th Street and Maurice Avenue; between Junction Boulevard and 97th Place; and at the exit ramp at 138th Street. Additional signage and roadway striping were also added along Meadow Lake Drive in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.