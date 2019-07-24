Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by an SUV at Woodhaven intersection

A bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by an SUV in Woodhaven early Wednesday morning.

At 12:30 a.m. on July 24, police responded to a 911 call regarding a bicyclist struck at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers from the 102nd Precinct found the 28-year-old man lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Investigation squad found that the victim was riding his bike eastbound in the crosswalk of Woodhaven Boulevard when he was hit by a 2019 Nissan Rouge SUV. The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.