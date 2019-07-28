Detectives look for thief who took airport shuttle van for joyride from Long Island City to Queens court

Cops need the public’s help in finding the thief who stole a Super Shuttle van from a Long Island City street and went on a joyride last month.

The NYPD released on July 26 video footage of the suspect responsible for the June 20 theft, which took place just after midnight in the area of Queens Boulevard and 38th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator got behind the wheel of the Super Shuttle parked at the location, then drove it away. Police found the van later in the day, unoccupied and parked adjacent to the Queens County Criminal Court House at 125-01 Hoover Ave. in Kew Gardens.

The incident was reported to the 108th Precinct. The video footage below shows the suspect inside of the stolen van.

Anyone with information regarding the thief’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.