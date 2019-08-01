Creep gropes woman and later breaks into her Astoria apartment while she slept: cops

Police need the public’s help in finding a pervert who fondled a woman on an Astoria street, then later broke into her apartment and crept over her as she slept.

Authorities say that at 2:50 a.m. on July 27, a 26-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man in front of a residence in the vicinity of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. The man told her that he was injured in a bike accident, and during the interaction, the he touched the victim’s breasts, causing her to flee to her nearby residence.

At 4:30 a.m. that same morning, the victim woke up to find the same suspect in her bedroom standing over her. The victim screamed and the suspect fled the scene the bedroom’s second floor window.

There were no items taken or injuries reported as a result of the incidents.

On Aug. 1, the NYPD released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic man with close-cut short dark hair, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.