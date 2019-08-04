Grandmother and grandson injured after being struck by turning SUV at a Richmond Hill intersection

No charges have been filed against the driver who struck a grandmother and her 8-year-old grandson with his SUV as they crossed a Richmond Hill intersection on Saturday morning, police reported.

The 56-year-old grandma remains hospitalized in critical condition, while the young boy was treated for abrasions, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Authorities said the incident happened at 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 115th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, a 53-year-old man behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on 115th Street and attempted to turn westbound onto Jamaica Avenue.

As he did so, police said, he struck the grandmother and grandson as they tried to cross the avenue. The driver stopped his vehicle and remained at the scene following the collision.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Cops found the grandmother with severe body trauma; paramedics brought her to Jamaica Hospital, where she’s listed in critical condition.

Her grandson, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.