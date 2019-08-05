Cops arrest man accused of groping five women in one day in Corona

Photo: NYPD

Police have made an arrest after surveillance video has captured the likeness of a man who five women say groped them in Corona last month.

The five incidents on July 30, which occurred in the area of 55th Avenue and 99th Street, were reported within five minutes of each other, according to the 110th Precinct.

Cops took Stephen Delvalle Pena, 21 of Woodhaven, into custody on Aug. 2 and charged him with 10 counts of forcible touching.

Law enforcement sources said Pena’s spree began with a 30-year-old woman reporting an incident at 8:15 a.m. where she told police her breasts had been touched at said intersection, followed by a 57-year-old woman, a 17-year-old woman, a 30-year-old and a 29-year-old reporting to police that their buttocks were groped.

