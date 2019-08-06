Former corrections cop in Jamaica busted for firing shots at raccoon, claims he thought it was a burglar

A Jamaica resident and former corrections officer was arrested for allegedly shooting at a raccoon in his backyard and covering it up by claiming that he thought it was a burglar, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Anthony Greaves, 34, was charged with first- and second- degree reckless endangerment, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, fourth-degree criminal mischief and overdriving, torturing or injuring an animal. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on Oct. 2.

If convicted, Greaves faces up to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison.

Charges say that at 10 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2018, an eyewitness heard multiple gunshots and saw several muzzle flashes coming from Greaves’ backyard. It is alleged that Greaves had fired at a raccoon that was perched was seen on a fence separating Greaves’ property and a neighboring home.

The raccoon disappeared, but small amounts of blood were left behind, indicating that the raccoon had been hit in the shooting.

When police investigated the shooting, Greaves allegedly told the police that he fired his weapon because a burglar had been attempting to break into his home. Greaves allegedly backtracked, and stated in sum and substance, “I was shooting a raccoon. I emptied my clip; there was eight rounds.”

“The defendant in this case is accused of endangered the well-being of everybody in the area that day,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The then-New York state correction officer allegedly fired several shots at a neighborhood raccoon and then tried to cover up the act by stating he was aiming at a burglar. Police responded to investigate what they thought was a burglary. The false report wasted resources. This is certainly not the way a law enforcement officer should behave. The defendant is now facing prison time.”