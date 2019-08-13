Snapple launches collection of bottles honoring the five boroughs, Long Island and New Jersey

“The best stuff on Earth” is giving a nod to the best places on earth this summer. Snapple shook up specially designed, limited edition bottles for each of the five borough’s top selling flavor of the refreshing beverage last week.

Called “Snapple Hearts The Boroughs & Burbs,” these unique illustrations also include Long Island and New Jersey’s best sellers as well.

That big red fruit at Citi Field now has some completion since Snapple Apple is the bestseller in the “World’s Borough.” In addition to Worlds’ Fair and Unisphere references on the Queens bottle, it also gives a tribute to The Ramones through a shadowed image of the iconic rock band with “Hey ho apple oh!” written as well. That Blitzkrieg Boppin’ label also gives a nod to Queens’ Asian and Jewish communities.

The Bronx saw a redesign of Snapple’s Orangeade, featuring a yellow and orange label of boom box speakers, over the ear headphones and the massive exterior columns of the hallowed grounds of Yankee Stadium on East 161st Street.

Brooklyn remained classic with a revamp of the brand’s original leman tea. That bottle has a hipster-like mustache, carousel and dollar sign chain on its limited edition label.

Peach Tea has been the dazzling favorite for Manhattan and it shows. That bottle got the Broadway treatment with a Theatre District-themed redesign featuring the iconic neon sign of Radio City Music Hall in addition to rows of seats at the label’s bottom.

Similar to Manhattan, Long Island’s favorite flavor was diet peach tea. That chartreuse and white bottle is circulated by a picket fence, which serves a symbol for Levittown being America’s first suburb. That label has East Hampton’s famous Hook Windmill rotating as well.

Staten Island saw re-work of the brand’s Kiwi Strawberry bottle while New Jersey took a new fruit punch label across the Hudson River.

These special designs were inspired by Snapple being “Born in the Best Place on Earth,” Long Island’s Valley Stream in 1972 to be exact.

Fans who purchase any three of the 16 ounce bottles with the special labels will also have the chance to win a free ‘Snapple Hearts Boroughs & Burbs’ T-shirt when they text “HEART” to 21688.