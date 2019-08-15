Citi Field in Flushing to host Irish hurling competition and festival in November

A popular Irish game will make its debut in Queens for a first-of-its-kind tournament at Citi Field.

Following the success of the Fenway Hurling Classic in the last years past, the New York Hurling Classic will come to Citi Field on Nov. 16. The three-game tournament, which comes in partnership with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and Aer Lingus, will be played between four counties competing for the Players Champions Cup.

Tickets for the match will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28 at mets.com/hurling.

“We are thrilled to bring the ancient Irish sport of hurling to Citi Field this November,” said Heather Collamore, Vice President, Metropolitan Hospitality. “Hurling is one of the most exhilarating games in the world and we think fans are going to love the combination of speed, skill and scoring. We are excited to have the fast-paced action featuring some of the most accomplished teams in Ireland on the pitch at Citi Field.”

Widely believed to be the world’s oldest field game, hurling agility, strength and intensity, earning it the reputation as the “fastest game on grass” among fans. Hurlers use a wooden stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar (pronounced slitter) between the opponents’ goalposts either over the crossbar (1 point) or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper (3 points). During the New York Hurling Classic, hurlers will play a modified version of the game called “Super 11s” which reduces the pitch to 11 players and the only way to score is under the crossbar into the net.

After winning at the 2018 Fenway Hurling Classic, Limerick will defend its the Players Champions Cup at Citi Field. The three other counties competing in the New York Hurling Classic are Wexford, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

“Hurling is one of the greatest games in the world and we’re excited to bring it to Citi Field in New York City,” said John Horan, GAA President. “The New York Hurling Classic will be a tremendous showcase for our sport and should excite every fan in attendance. Special events like this are important as we continue to grow the game and bring hurling to new audiences.”

In addition to the tournament, the event will feature an Irish festival complete with music and dancing. For more information about the New York Hurling Classic and to purchase tickets, please visit www.mets.com/hurling.