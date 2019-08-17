Thieving trio in South Ozone Park rob man at gunpoint and break into parked van in less than an hour

Photo and inset (in red) courtesy of NYPD

Detectives are looking for three busy bandits who robbed a man at gunpoint and broke into a van in South Ozone Park in the span of just 35 minutes on one early morning this month.

Cops said the trouble began at about 2:35 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the vicinity of 133rd Street and Sutter Avenue.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old male victim was walking through the area when the three suspects approached him from behind. One of them pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

The victim handed over his cellphone to the trio, who then fled the scene.

Then at 3:10 a.m. that same morning, police said, the crooks broke into a commercial electrician’s van parked in the area of 115th Avenue and 122nd Street. They removed an iPad before quickly fleeing after the vehicle’s owner came to check on his van.

Both episodes were reported to the 106th Precinct.

On Aug. 16, the NYPD released security camera video of the three perpetrators.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

