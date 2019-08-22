City’s new data hub aims to make taxi data more accessible to researchers

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) is launching a new portal that will make information about pick-ups and drop-offs available on a neighborhood basis to researchers and community members.

The Data Hub will be available online or on an app for smartphone users and depict travel patterns for not only taxis and limousines, but also ride-share vehicles such as Uber and Lyft.

Deputy Mayor Laura Anglin said the app will help legislators formulate policy to make roadways less congested and also offer insight on income inequality based on geography.

“New York City is a worldwide leader in data collection for taxis and app-based services which they have used to develop and implement key policy solutions to keep our streets less congested and protect drivers,” said Anglin. “This new Data Hub increases transparency and gives access to a wealth of metrics on how New Yorkers get around.”

Already the data is showing how patterns have changed city-wide with there being an 11 percent increase in TLC licensed vehicles between December 2017 and December 2018 with a total of more than 2.9 million trips, according to the TLC.

Trips where travelers shared their rides with others went u by 39 percent during the same time period.

“TLC’s new Data Hub will bring TLC data to life for everyone who wants to better understand how New Yorkers get around,” Acting TLC Commissioner Bill Heinzen said. “Whether you are a student, an entrepreneur, an advocate, or a policymaker, users can customize what information they want to see about for-hire transportation by area, date, and by industry sector.”

You can access the Data Hub by clicking on this link.