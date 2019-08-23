Prolific burglar smashed way into 20 businesses across western Queens in six weeks: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who they say is behind a series of commercial burglaries throughout western Queens over the past month.

The suspect, who has been identified as Mark Tortora, is reportedly behind over 20 commercial burglaries between July 16 and Aug. 22, hitting locations within the 104th, 108th, 112th and 114th Precincts. Police say that in each instance, Tortora allegedly would break into the establishments by using an object to break through a glass door.

Police say that once Tortora was inside, he would normally take cash from the register, ranging from sums as little as $10 to as much as a couple hundred dollars. In some cases, however, Tortora allegedly stole liquor bottles and cigarettes.

Sources familiar with the investigation say that Tortora was identified through surveillance footage obtained from the businesses.

The 104th, 108th, 112th and 114th Precincts each tweeted out the suspect’s photo on Aug. 22. They described Tortora as a having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

 

Anyone with information about Tortora’s whereabouts are asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.

