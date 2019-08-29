Crooks let themselves into Flushing apartment and steals $1,000 worth of clothes: cops

Cops are looking for four men who broke into a Flushing man’s apartment and raided his closet.

Police say that at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, four unknown men entered the apartment of a 27-year-old man, located in a residential building at 145-38 34th Ave., by using a key. Once inside, the suspects took $1,000 worth of clothing.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct.

On Aug. 27, the NYPD released the following video of the suspects walking through the building:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.