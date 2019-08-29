Crooks swipe AirPod case from teenager walking on Richmond Hill street: cops

Cops are looking for a trio who stole a pair of headphones from a teenager on a Richmond Hill street this week.

According to police, at around 3:38 p.m. on Aug. 27, a 16-year-old boy was walking in front of a business on Atlantic Avenue near 130th Street when he was approached from behind by a group of unknown individuals.

One of the suspects then reached into the victim’s backpack and stole his AirPod case, authorities said. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 102nd Precinct; the victim was not injured.

The 102nd Precinct released photos of the suspects on Twitter on Aug. 28. Anyone with information about the robbery can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.