Flushing food vendors present unique dishes to be featured at upcoming street festival on Sept. 14

A variety of food vendors to be featured at the upcoming Flushing Street Festival presented their unique dishes on Wednesday to showcase the rich food culture of the vibrant community.

The vendors included Legend Chicken, Flushing Ice Cream Factory, Eggcellent Souffles Pancake, Golden Rich, Miss Li Henan Cuisine, Shi Miao Dao Yunnan Noodles, 8 Pots Mini Hot Pots, and Chinese Sugar Painting.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Flushing Street Festival will take place on Sept. 14 at 40th Road between Prince Street and Main Street in the heart of downtown Flushing.

The festival has grown into one of Queens’ major festivals with high attendance and neighborhood involvement. Residents as well as visitors from all over New York City are welcome to come and enjoy a taste of the food, fun, and services in Flushing.

With over 25,000 attending last year, the signature summer event features different types of savory dishes from area restaurants along with live music and entertainment, interactive children’s activities, unique shopping and a large variety of local, regional and national partners interacting with festival goers, providing information, coupons and free giveaways.

The street festival provides an opportunity for visitors and residents to experience the unique aspects of Flushing, and creating marketing opportunities for businesses to showcase their products and services to consumers directly. Over 80 vendors are expected to participate this year.

To date, the Flushing BID has received nearly 70 registrations from local businesses and companies all over the Metropolitan area. Currently, the vendor registration is still open.

Local merchants or businesses who are interested could contact Flushing BID by phone: 718-888-1805 or by email: fc@flushingbid.com.