Department of Sanitation set date for street cleaning regulations in western Astoria

The Department of Sanitation recently announced that it will restore the new street cleaning and alternate side parking regulations in Astoria effective Monday, Sept. 16.

The new system will provide 90-minute cleaning once per week on both sides of the street.

The bounds of the area where the DOT will implement the street cleaning are as follows:

North: Astoria Park South (included) from Shore Boulevard to 21st Street

South: Broadway (included) from 21st Street to Vernon Boulevard

East: 21st Street (not included) from Astoria Park South and Hoyt Avenue South to Broadway

West: East River from Broadway to Astoria Park South

The changes do not affect the 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. rules, parking meters, or any rules which are not Street Cleaning Regulations.

For more information, contact 311 or Queens Community Board 1 at 718-626-1021.