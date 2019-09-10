Dirty old man cuffed for abused two young girls at a South Ozone Park daycare center

A South Ozone Park man was arrested for allegedly abusing two young girls who attended his daughter’s daycare facility, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Ramon Rodriguez, 77, is awaiting arraignment on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to seven years in prison.

“Parents search far and wide for the best childcare for their children,” said acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “At the very least, they expect their youngsters to be safe. Sadly, the father of the daycare center owner took advantage of the access he had to these vulnerable preschoolers and allegedly violated them in unimaginable ways. The defendant is in custody and now faces going to prison for his alleged actions.”

According to charges, between June 17, 2019, and July 14, 2019, the 5-year-old victim attended the Your Treasures DayCare center, located at 116- 28 121st St. During this time, on at least one occasion Rodriguez allegedly touched the victim’s vagina under her clothing.

Charges also say that between 2010 and 2015, Rodriguez allegedly abused another young girl, who was 7 years old when he allegedly began to abuse her. During this time, Rodriguez allegedly forced the student into sexual contact on numerous occasions by rubbing the victim’s vagina both under and over her clothing and exposing his penis. He also allegedly forced her to touch him and to watch while he manipulated himself. Rodriguez allegedly continued to have access to the victim after she was no longer a student at the childcare center.

It is also alleged that between Aug. 15, 2010, and Jan. 31, 2019, Rodriguez stated to the victim, now a 16-year-old teenager, “Your breasts look great” and would repeatedly expose his penis to her. The victim also told police that Rodriguez allegedly apologized on numerous occasions to the teenager, saying in sum and substance, “I know you hate me for what I have done to you. I am sorry.”