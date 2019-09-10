Man booked for trying to snatch a young girl from her mom’s hands on a Middle Village street

A 32-year-old man was cuffed last week for allegedly trying to snatch a three-year-old girl off a Middle Village street out of her mother’s hands, police reported.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the Queens District Attorney’s office, Robert Cea walked by 63-30 Woodhaven Blvd. on Sept. 3 where the defendant was located with the victim, picked up the child and attempted to leave.

The victim’s mother chased after Cea and reclaimed the child. In the criminal complaint, the mother allegedly told police that Cea “appeared to be on drugs” at the time.

Cea was charged by 104th Precinct officers with attempted kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

At his arraignment, prosecutors said, Cea was ordered held without bail for a psychiatric evaluation. He’s due to return to court on Sept. 26.