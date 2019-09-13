NYPD searching for two police impersonators who attacked a man in Elmhurst in July

The NYPD is searching for a couple of police impersonators who attacked and robbed a man in Elmhurst in July.

The 37-year-old victim was walking near 41st Avenue and 81st Street near Elmhurst Hospital Center around 2 a.m. on July 17 when he was approached by two men on bicycles who began to punch and kick the victim’s head and body, according to the NYPD.

While one of the assailants removed the victim’s wallet and cash, the two men claimed they were police officers before fleeing the scene. EMS responded and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center for pain, bruising and swelling on his face.

The value of the property that was taken was estimated around $900, police said. The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20s, one was wearing all white while the other was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Police released the following video of the suspects:

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.