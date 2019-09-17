Armed trio flees in taxi after wounding man in early morning Woodside shooting: cops

Cops are looking for three men who were involved in a shooting that left a man injured in Woodside early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that at around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 17, a 24-year-old man was in the vicinity of 59th Street and Woodside Avenue when he got into a dispute with three unknown men. The dispute escalated when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man in the abdomen and the right hand.

At this time, it is not clear what the reason for the dispute was. The suspects then fled the scene in a green taxi.

EMS took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police could not provide a description of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.