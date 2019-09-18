Mystery surrounds the death of recently released convict who was found in Jamaica

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on a Jamaica street early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, at 1:01 a.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man on 95th Avenue near 138th Place. Upon their arrival, officers from the 103rd Precinct found a 49-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. While his identity is being withheld pending family notification, police disclosed that the victim had recently been released from prison.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.