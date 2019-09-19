Burglar breaks into three Glendale homes and swipes jewelry and electronics from inside: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who burglarized three Glendale homes over the course of a week.

Authorities say that at 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 10, an unknown man broke into a residence in the vicinity of 73rd Street and Central Avenue by going through the basement door. Once inside, the crook stole two tablets and jewelry.

At 1:50 p.m. that same day, the suspect broke into another residence in the vicinity of 67th Street and Myrtle Avenue and stayed in the home’s vestibule. The suspect then fled without taking any property.

The suspect struck again one week later on Sept. 17. At 11 a.m. that day, the crook broke in a residence in the vicinity of 69th Street and Cooper Avenue through a rear second floor window. Once inside, the suspect took an iPad and jewelry.

Police released photos of the suspect, taken from surveillance footage at the crime scenes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.