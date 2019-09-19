Latest Bayside package thief shipped to Florida to face felony theft charges

A Bayside package thief that was busted last week has been extradited to Florida on more felony theft charges.

Nayid Melo, 28, was arrested on Sept. 11 after a neighbor allegedly saw him taking packages off of porches in the vicinity of 209th Street and 35th Avenue. The victim allegedly confronted Melo, who then dropped the packages he was carrying.

Police took Melo into custody, and he was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

Reports say that after he was taken into custody, officers realized that he was wanted for a felony theft charge in Miami, Florida. Melo was recently extradited to Florida to face this charge.