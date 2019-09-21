UPDATE: Man jumps onto tracks and is fatally struck by train at Forest Hills subway station

Police confirmed that a man jumped on to the tracks and was fatally struck by a train at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station early Saturday, causing significant delays for morning commuters.

A police spokesperson could not confirm the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 9 a.m., the MTA reported that the E and F trains have resumed regular service and notified straphangers to expect delays.

E and F trains have resumed regular service in Queens after someone was fatally struck by a train at Forest Hills-71 Av. Continue to expect delays as we get trains back on schedule.https://t.co/GId6NsTmqM — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 21, 2019

This story was updated with new information at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.