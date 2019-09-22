Senior man killed after driver strikes him at a Kew Gardens Hills intersection

Hours after a truck driver fatally struck a teenager in Long Island City, a similar tragedy occurred on the streets of Kew Gardens Hills Saturday night.

A 75-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver as he attempted to cross Jewel Avenue near 141st Street at about 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 21.

According to police, Elou Rakhimov, 75, of 138th Street was walking from the north side of Jewel Avenue to the south side when he was hit by a 30-year-old man behind the wheel of a Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on Jewel Avenue.

Police said the driver stopped his vehicle following the incident and remained at the scene.

Officers from the 107th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene, and found Rakhimov unconscious and unresponsive in the middle of the street.

Paramedics rushed Rakhimov to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, police said. The case is now in the hands of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.