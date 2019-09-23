Gunman fatally shoots 21-year-old man in St. Albans: NYPD

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in St. Albans late Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call regarding a person shot at the corner of 12oth Avenue and 195th Street in St. Albans just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 and, upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The name of the deceased is pending family notification.

A police spokesman confirmed that a lone gunman fled the scene in a dark sedan and is still on the lam.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.