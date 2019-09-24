Fall is finally here, and as the leaves are starting to change many are looking for a change of scenery. Luckily, houses are joining the housing market in Queens every week.
Get your fall house hunting started by checking out these great homes that are on the market — a renovated colonial in Bayside, a two-family home in College Point and a Franklin Square cape.
MLS: 3166324
37-11 221st St, Bayside, NY 11361
Listing Price: $1,450,000
Details: This beautiful Bayside colonial was completely renovated and is a must-see for any homebuyer. Features include four bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), a formal living room and dining room, a custom gourmet kitchen with Caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances, a family room, an attached garage and and a full basement with tons of storage space. The home is also nearby major highways and the Long Island Rail Road, giving you tons of access to the rest of the city.
For more information, contact listing agent Patricia Gahan Moroney at 516-313-8966.
MLS: 3114312
11-13 123rd St., College Point, NY 11356
Listing Price: $988,000
Details: Originally built in 1910, this two-family home in College Point needs a little bit of love, but offers a blank slate to turn it into something completely your own — and a potential income opportunity. Features include five bedrooms in total, a basement, a private yard, and new windows, and each unit has a full bathroom, a kitchen and a living room. The basement holds the home’s utilities and offers additional storage space.
For more information, contact listing agents Nina Kowalsky at 917-854-6060 or Carol Bellomo at 917-232-5036.
MLS: 3129539
925 Cherry Ln., Franklin Square, NY 11010
Listing Price: $570,000
Details: Originally built in 1950, this updated cape sits comfortably on a Franklin Square street. Features include four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room/dining room combo, an eat-in kitchen, a detached garage and a full basement for storage. The backyard offers tons of space to enjoy the warm summer weather.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
