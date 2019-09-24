Queens to get its first IKEA location in Rego Park next summer

Rego Park is about to get access to Sweden’s bounty of modern, practical furniture.

Ikea Retail announced that it will open a 115,000 square-foot store in the Rego Center at the corner of Queens Boulevard and Junction Boulevard in the summer 2020. It’s the first branch of the furniture giant in the borough.

“With a growing community of more than 900,000 households, Queens was a natural next destination for IKEA in New York City,” said Leontyne Green Sykes, CEO of IKEA Retail U.S. “We know that more than half of Queens’ residents travel via public transportation, and we selected Rego Park for this new store concept to meet the unique needs of this customer.”

The Queens store will be the first to open in the U.S. with a new layout for the furniture giant. The Queens version of the big box retailer will take up less than half the amount of floor space of a typical IKEA, like the 346,000-square-foot store in Brooklyn.

While the store will feature thousands of products for purchase and takeaway, larger furniture items will be available for convenient delivery. The retailer also will offer services like assembly and installation, in addition to a new food options.

The Rego Park Center couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.