Pair of crooks steal $15K worth of cash and personal belongings from a Flushing home: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for two suspects who were caught on camera sneaking onto a Flushing property and stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings from within the home.

According to authorities, at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 23, two unknown men entered a residence — located in the vicinity of 150th Street and 33rd Avenue — through an unsecured rear window. Once inside, the suspects took jewelry, cash and various personal belongings worth an estimated total value of $15,000.

The crooks then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

Police released video of the suspects committing the burglary. The suspects were last seen wearing masks covering their faces and mostly all dark clothing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Cops looking for unknown gunman who opened fire on Kew Gardens Hills man’s car
Cops looking for unknown gunman who opened fire on Kew Gardens Hills man’s car
Senior dies after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Kew Gardens Hills
Senior dies after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Kew Gardens Hills


Skip to toolbar