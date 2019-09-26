Pair of crooks steal $15K worth of cash and personal belongings from a Flushing home: cops

Cops are looking for two suspects who were caught on camera sneaking onto a Flushing property and stealing thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings from within the home.

According to authorities, at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 23, two unknown men entered a residence — located in the vicinity of 150th Street and 33rd Avenue — through an unsecured rear window. Once inside, the suspects took jewelry, cash and various personal belongings worth an estimated total value of $15,000.

The crooks then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

Police released video of the suspects committing the burglary. The suspects were last seen wearing masks covering their faces and mostly all dark clothing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.