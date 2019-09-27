Alleged Queens prostitute charged for causing an overdose death in an Elmhurst motel: Feds

The indictment against an alleged Queens prostitute who was charged for her alleged role in causing the overdose death of a man in Elmhurst was officially unsealed on Friday.

Angelina Barini, 41, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl on Aug. 25. She was arraigned before the Brooklyn federal court on Sept. 27, where she pleaded not guilty.

Barini was remanded to custody until her next court date on Oct. 7. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment, and a maximum of life imprisonment.

“As alleged, without regard for the potentially lethal consequences of her actions and despite the enormous body count attributed to dangerous opioids, the defendant provided fentanyl to the victim, causing his death,” stated United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue. “This office will continue working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those like the defendant who contribute to the opioid epidemic.”

According to the complaint, police found the male victim dead inside a room at the Crown Motor Inn, located at 74-01 Queens Blvd., on July 11. Video surveillance taken from the motel allegedly shows a woman, who appeared to be Barini, and the victim entering the motel together. Following her arrest, Barini allegedly admitted to supply drugs to the victim.

The medical examiner found that the victim’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication. The investigation is ongoing.

Barini is allegedly linked to two other fentanyl overdoses that occurred in Queens, the first occurring on July 4 at the Airway Inn at LaGuardia. A man was found dead at the hotel at 11:30 that morning. Video surveillance allegedly shows a woman who appears to be Barini enter the hotel at 9:34 a.m. The medical examiner determined that the victim’s cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Barini is also allegedly behind the death of Andrea Zamperoni, 33, who was found inside the Kamway Lodge, located at 40-36 77th St. in Elmhurst, on Aug. 21. Barini and her associates allegedly tried to cover up Zamperoni’s death — when investigators entered the hotel room where he was found, they discovered bedsheets drenched in bleach, a power saw and an empty suitcase.

At this time, federal courts have not released information about if Barini has been charged in these two incidents.