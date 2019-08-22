Cops look into death of man found inside home on residential Elmhurst block

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside of an Elmhurst apartment on Wednesday night.

According to the NYPD, at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man on the first floor of a home on 77th Street between Roosevelt and 41st Avenues.

Upon their arrival, officers from the 110th Precinct found an adult man, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.