Teen killed, another injured in Far Rockaway shooting: NYPD

Cops are investigating a Far Rockaway shooting that left a teenager dead and a second victim in critical condition.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Beach 4oth Street just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 and, upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered 18-year-old James Scott, a resident of Shore Front Parkway, with gunshot wounds to his chest and legs, along with an unidentified 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS transported Scott to Saint John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. EMS took the 25-year-old victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.