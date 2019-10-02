Glendale Kiwanis Club to host a string of fall events this month

The Glendale Kiwanis Club began their year with new President Gary Milau by announcing a run of events for the month of October.

The club also celebrated the culmination of outgoing president Tony Sauro’s year in charge with a president’s dinner. The club held its final meeting of Sauro’s presidency with a party at Zum Stammtisch, which included a visit from former state Senator Serf Maltese and Sauro’s attempt at the traditional “Name the Members” game.

As it does on the first meeting each year, the club will hold an Italian Day at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Prima Pasta Restaurant, 161-50 Cross Bay Blvd., Howard Beach. Leo Galante and Frances Cottone will organize the event celebrating Italian culture. The cost is only $25 for a feast of fine Italian food and wine. For information, contact 718-497-2427.

The Kiwanis will hold its annual Golf Outing on Friday, Oct. 18, at Kissena Park Golf Course, 165-14 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing. The $125 golf package includes green fee, continental breakfast, lunch on the course, buffet dinner and two-hour open bar at the Avenue Bar Restaurant. Tee Sponsorships are also available for $150. For information and reservations call 718-809-5284 or 347-489-0068.

The next service event of the year will be the annual Harvest Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Onderdonk House, 1820 Flushing Ave., Ridgewood. The club will be working the grills. It will also provide a pumpkin patch, crafts, apple pressing and magicians.

The next First Saturday Food Drive will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Stop & Shop Supermarket, 64-66 Myrtle Ave., Glendale. Each month, the club collects cases of food to deliver to local food pantries.