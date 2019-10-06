Victoria’s Secrets: Tanks, ATVs, and an archeological dig!

While I went to visit the editor in chief of the Jerusalem Post to talk about synergies, the rest of the group went on to visit the museum of the IDF Armored Corps, the largest tank museum in the world.

There were six bloody battles in 1948 during the war of Israel’s independence. The guide shared how Israel was left with no tanks to fight the war that was for their survival.

He told them that some tanks Israel had purchased were first used by Nazi Germany in World War II but had been painted over unbeknownst to the Israelis. What an irony!

Sadly, when the British left, they had driven their tanks that were left into the Mediterranean Sea! But the Israelis towed out the tanks and were able to reuse the parts. Ingenuity at its most desperate!

From there the kids went on joyous bumpy rides on ATVs through the Judean Hills where the battle between David and Goliath took place. Remarkable!

On to the next experience, was to an archaeological dig.

There, they climbed and crawled through narrow caves and did what is called “Dig for a Day.” And boy did they dig!

They each found shads from past civilizations – 2nd century BCE, the time of the Maccabees.

Elizabeth even found a piece of glass that impressed and amazed the professional archeologists who work side by side with the tourists. They planned to do further analysis because the piece was so unique.

It was a whirlwind 10-day visit to Israel and I was impressed by the lack of military soldiers on corners that I had seen on my last visit over 15 years ago.

It’s a country of courageous people and I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to bring my children back and my grandchildren there to be inspired and proud of their heritage.

We built memories for a lifetime together and I hope to return.

It belongs on everyone’s “bucket list!”