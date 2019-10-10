Early-morning bed fire in Maspeth quickly brought under control: FDNY

The FDNY is looking into the cause of a fire that broke out in a Maspeth home early Thursday morning.

At 1:44 a.m. on Oct. 10, the FDNY responded to a residential fire at 60-90 Flushing Ave. Upon their arrival, emergency service personnel found that a fire had broken out on the first floor of the home.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control 10 minutes after their arrival.

A report from the Citizen app indicated that a bed was on fire at the residence, however a spokesperson from the FDNY could not confirm this detail.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to FDNY officials. The investigation is ongoing.