PHOTOS: Queens families pedal for a more sustainable future at Sunnyside Family Fun Bike Ride

Queens families joined forces in Sunnyside on Saturday for the third Sunnyside Family Fun Bike Ride.

The event celebrates the neighborhood’s protected bike lanes and emphasis on sustainable transportation.

The cyclists met at the entrance of Lou Lodati Playground on Skillman Avenue between 41st and 42nd streets and pedaled around the neighborhood.

“Safer streets are helping our communities transition away from dangerous, unhealthy and destructive fossil-fueled transportation,” said Woodside resident and event co-organizer Laura Shepard.” As we teach children how to enjoy their streets responsibly, we’re also working towards ensuring a sustainable future for them.”

Photos by Dean Moses