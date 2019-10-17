Annual Halloween Family Fun Day returns to Bayside’s Bell Boulevard

Photos courtesy of Bayside Village BID
The 6th annual Halloween Family Fun Day is on Oct. 27

Bell Boulevard in Bayside is the place to be for some family-friendly Halloween fun this October.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the Bayside Village Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting its sixth annual Halloween Family Fun Day ahead of everyone’s favorite spooky time of year. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy arts and crafts, music and entertainment between Bell Boulevard and 213th Street.

According to BID President Christine Silletti, local restaurant Sangarita’s will sponsor a pumpkin patch on the green alongside the Bayside LIRR train station. Kids can pick the perfect pumpkin to decorate or choose another Halloween-themed craft.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed up in their Halloween costumes and participate in a magic show, face painting and balloon animals with Mappi the Clown and friends.

Officer John Erdman from the 111th Precinct, reads “Not so Spooky Stories” to neighborhood children and their parents at last year’s event.

Michelle Marie, founder of MM Band Camp will perform and MG Studio will provide a Halloween-themed photo booth to capture fun moments.

For more information, visit baysidevillagebid.com or find the BID on Facebook @baysidevillagebid.

