Buying your first home can be a daunting task for a new homebuyer. For those who are just starting out, a condo or a co-op is a great option.
This week, we’re highlighting three homes that are perfect for those who are just starting to dip their toes into buying a home: a completely renovated co-op in Douglaston, a freshly painted, pet-friendly condo in Bayside and a roomy condo in Fresh Meadows.
MLS: 3149970
61-06 245th Pl. Upper, Douglaston, NY 11362
Listing Price: $350,000
Details: This updated co-op in Douglaston sits comfortably on the upper floor and has been completely renovated. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen with brand-new appliances, and access to a spacious attic for storage. The unit is pet-friendly and offers tons of natural light.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
MLS: 3172035
68-55a Cloverdale Blvd. Upper, Bayside, NY 11364
Listing Price: $419,000
Details: This pet-friendly condo in Bayside has been freshly painted and is ready for a new homeowner to move in today. Features include one bedroom, one full bathroom, a living room/dining room combo area, a kitchen, an in-unit washer and dryer, and one parking spot. The condo has access to the community pool and has hot water heating and gas fuel.
For more information, contact listing agent Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3128113
71-03 Park Ave., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
Listing Price: $529,000
Details: This Fresh Meadows condo can be a great starter home. Features include two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, dining area, kitchen and a washer and dryer in the unit. The basement offers storage for the owner and the unit comes with a parking space. The condo is also nearby local shops and neighborhood necessities.
For more information, contact listing agent Carolyn Meenan at 917-796-2990.
